SDSU Extension hosts successful Energize conference in Platte

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension hosted a successful Energize conference in Platte with 150 attendees.

Energize, an annual community development conference, was held May 6-7, 2025, and drew 150 attendees. Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Director, said it is most attendees ever for an Energize conference, and praised the Platte community for its warm welcome.

“You can tell people love their community and want to show it off,” Schlechter said. “I know that when people left Energize, they had the best possible impression of Platte.”

Coordinated by SDSU Extension’s community vitality team and hosted in a different South Dakota town of 5,000 or fewer people each year, Energize is an opportunity for community and business leaders to gather, gain new perspectives and share ideas about revitalizing rural communities.

A walking conference, breakout sessions are held at various locations around town. Through those breakout sessions, attendees get to interact with business owners and other community members. Previous conferences have been hosted in Hot Springs, Wessington Springs, Fort Pierre, Milbank, Lemmon and De Smet.

This year’s keynote speaker, Rebecca Undem, is an entrepreneur, author and proud advocate of rural communities. The North Dakota native attended an Energize conference in her previous role as an economic development professional, and said it was exciting to return as a keynote speaker and entrepreneur.

“I have a truly different appreciation for the people that show up to this type of event,” Undem said.

Undem spoke of legacy, and how important it is to appreciate where we come from. She also advocates for putting love back into economic development – a strong love of the people and places is just as important as data. It’s also more likely to result in long-term happiness, she said.

“Small communities need the people who are there now. When we’re happy, we’re more likely to invite people to our community and to stay,” she said.

One of Energize’s main objectives is to stimulate local economies by bringing visitors to South Dakota’s small communities. Based on what attendees spent on food/drink, shopping, fuel and lodging, the 2024 conference brought between $34,000-$40,000 to Hot Springs over two days.

Stacey Boettcher, owner of the downtown boutique Sincerely Grace, hosted a breakout session and said she noticed the uptick in foot traffic and customers during the conference. It was her first exposure to Energize and said she would love to attend again.

“I love it. I had no idea what to expect,” she said. “I love the energy.”

The two-day event included breakout sessions led by volunteers, entrepreneurs, city officials and other community advocates from across the state. Topics ranged from hospitality, festivals, entrepreneurship, arts, agritourism and more. There was also a young entrepreneurs panel, a Kentucky Derby-themed social event showcasing local food and drinks, prize drawings, and chances to connect with various community and economic development partner organizations.

Networking is an important part of the event for many. Margaret Doom, a first-time attendee, said the event truly lived up to its name and gave her renewed energy to return to her role as the director of Wagner Area Growth, Wagner’s economic development agency.

“I’m not a conference person typically, but I thought this was awesome,” Doom said. “It’s good to meet with other people like us. We all have that hopefulness, we just need to dust it off sometimes.”

The community vitality team is accepting applications for next year’s conference. They are due by July 1. To apply, visit extension.sdstate.edu/energize.

150 people attended the 2025 SDSU Extension Energize conference, held May 6-7 at various locations in Platte. image

North Dakota-based entrepreneur and rural community advocate Rebecca Undem was the 2025 Energize keynote speaker. undem

A Kentucky Derby-themed social event took place on May 6 at the Platte Community Building. image-1

A young entrepreneur panel featuring 21-year-old Erica Ingerson; 16-year-old Trinity Kimball; and 21-year-old Samantha Ford concluded the conference on May 7 at the Platte Community Building.

image-2

– South Dakota State University Extension