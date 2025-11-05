SDSU Extension hosts Sustaining the Legacy conference in Winner

BROOKINGS S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will continue to assist farmers and ranchers with long-term planning through its Sustaining the Legacy conferences across South Dakota this winter.

These conferences help farmers and ranchers evaluate their current estate plans and determine if they need to make any changes to them.

The next conference is at the SDSU Extension Winner Regional Center on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 2025. Early registration is $70 per person up to two weeks before each conference, or $80 after that. Registration is limited, so register early to ensure your chair.

Additional conferences will be held in Mitchell on Jan. 8, 15 and 22, 2026; Aberdeen on Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 2026; and Watertown on March 3, 10 and 17, 2026. Registration is required at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “legacy”.

A significant aspect of the planning process involves making decisions and conducting financial planning for long-term care considerations, said Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension interim Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director and Livestock Business Management Field Specialist.

“It’s hard for farms and ranches to pass to the next generation if there isn’t a plan in place to cover the living expenses, including long-term care situations. Planning for these expenses and needs is part of the process,” Gessner said.

She said the transition of the farm or ranch to the next generation encompasses a wide range of aspects. Bringing the next generation back to the farm includes thinking about where all families will live, and if updates and improvements for walkers or wheelchairs need to be made to the house as the older generation ages.

Another consideration is how any assisted care or long-term care facility expenses will be paid. The costs of these facilities can place a significant financial burden on the family operation.

The conference is designed for farming and ranching families at all planning stages. Participants will learn methods to pass on farm and ranch assets and businesses and provide a financial inheritance to non-farming and ranching children. Estate planning and ranch transition attorneys, along with other industry experts, will present the material.

Topics will include:

Trusts

Business structures, LLCs, LLLPs and corporations

Life insurance

Wills and probate

Titling property

Contracts

Retirement planning for landowners

How to access retirement benefits (Medicare, Social Security)

Elder and end-of-life care planning



“After the participants invest the time at the Sustaining the Legacy conferences, I hope they have increased their knowledge about the process and tools involved and also have the confidence to have tough conversations with their family and get started with the plan,” said Gessner.

For more information, contact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension interim Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director and Livestock Business Management Field Specialist, at Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.

–SDSU Extension