SDSU Extension hosts Women on the Range Grazing Workshop in Faith

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a Women on the Range Grazing Workshop on July 8-10, 2024.

The workshop will last from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT each day at the Wedge Tent Ranch near Faith. Registration is $175 per person and includes workshop materials and lunch and supper on July 8, all meals on July 9, and breakfast and lunch on July 10. Spots are limited. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “grazing”.

Topics for the workshop include range ecology and the critical relationship between plants and grazing livestock. Participants will also learn grazing principles and strategies to make grazing more efficient.

“I’m excited to offer a Women on the Range event that brings women together to learn and understand how to implement grazing on their operations in a way that suits their system,” said Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist.

SDSU Extension launched Women on the Range in 2021 to educate women across South Dakota about the importance of range management while empowering them to become leaders in the agriculture industry. Ehlert said each workshop provides hands-on, interactive education and mentoring in a program designed by women, for women.

For more information, contact Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at 605-394-2236 or Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu ; and Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu .

Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, helps during a Women on the Range event. The next event is July 8-10, 2024, at the Wedge Tent Ranch near Faith. (SDSU Extension photo) image-14

–SDSU Extension