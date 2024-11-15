 SDSU Extension launches new on-demand financial training

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension has created a new online training course for anyone looking to improve their financial skills.

Your Money Your Goals is a free, on-demand training. Registration is required to access the course. To register, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/your-money-your-goals-demand .

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, created the course using the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau’s Your Money Your Goals toolkit.

“Working to increase your financial knowledge helps you to become more confident about making financial decisions, which then can help your overall financial well-being,” said Saboe-Wounded Head.

The course has four modules, which are self-paced and can be taken in any order:

• Module 1: “Behind on Bills? Start with One Step.” Learn how to address challenges related to paying bills.

• Module 2: “Debt Getting in Your Way.” Assess debt, set goals and create a plan.

• Module 3: “Want Credit to Work for You?” Learn how to understand and improve your credit score.

• Module 4: “Building Your Savings.” Set savings goals.

Saboe-Wounded Head is pleased to give this foundational financial training a broader reach by making it available on-demand.

“I want to be able to help all people in South Dakota improve their financial knowledge and confidence in making decisions,” she said.

For more information, contact Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, at Lorna.Woundedhead@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University Extension