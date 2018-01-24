SDSU Extension Managing the Margins Workshop Begins Feb. 6, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension teams up with several financial institutions, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and North Central Extension Risk Management Education to host Managing the Margin Workshops beginning February 6, 2018 on the campus of South Dakota State University in the First Dakota National Bank e-Trading Education Lab (Berg Agricultural Hall 139) using Bloomberg Trading Terminals.

"These hands-on workshops led by financial experts provide participants with marketing strategy and risk management information and tools to help them better manage their agriculture businesses," said Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist.

The Managing the Margin workshop series provides hands-on learning.

The workshop series includes sessions I through IV held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"This workshop series is developed as a complete series in order to foster continual knowledge building from session to session," said Lisa Elliott, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Commodity Marketing Specialist.

All sessions will be offered twice on different days. Participants MUST sign up for one of each of sessions I-IV with sessions being taken in consecutive order.

Participants who attend all four individual topic sessions will receive a certificate of training completion.

All sessions will be held on the SDSU campus in 139 Berg Agricultural Hall from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you have questions about this workshop series, please contact Elliott, who is the lead teacher. Elliott can be reached at lisa.elliott@sdstate.edu or Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist at Jack.Davis@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

Registration deadline is Feb. 6, 2018.

Space is limited. To register, visit iGrow.org/events.

Funding for this project is provided by the Funding for this project was provided by the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center, the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Award Number 2015-49200-24226. In addition, support was provided by the following partners: Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, Great Western Bank, and Bryant State Bank.

Workshop dates & details

Session I: Measuring and Monitoring Value at Risk (VaR)

Available Dates – Tuesday, February 6, 2018 or Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Session II: Using Fundamental & Technical Market Information to Enhance Returns Relative to VaR

Available Dates – Thursday, February 8, 2018 or Thursday, February 15, 2018

Session III: Aligning Market Strategies with Insurance Products According to Risk Preferences

Available Dates – Tuesday, February 20, 2018 or Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Session IV: Managing VaR without Direct Futures Contract through Cross-Hedging

Available Dates – Thursday, February 22, 2018 or Thursday, March 1, 2018

–SDSU Extension