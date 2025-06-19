SDSU Extension offering livestock water testing across state
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is encouraging producers to take advantage of its free, on-site livestock water testing services across the state.
“It’s never too early to start testing your water,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. “Your animals’ health should not be the indicator of water quality. Be proactive and test the water prior to turnout to protect yourself from loss in productivity or death.”
Poor water quality can hurt livestock’s growth and reproduction, making it critical to monitor their water supply. Severely contaminated water can cause illness or death. Salverson said testing is the only way to be sure because even clear water can be of poor quality.
SDSU Extension offers water testing services at all eight regional centers and at county offices across the state. Samples must be collected in a clean plastic or glass container such as water bottles, pop bottles or jelly jars.
A quick test is conducted free of charge with an electro-conductivity (EC) meter to determine total salts in the water. After the results are reviewed by an SDSU Extension field or state specialist, Salverson said additional laboratory testing may be suggested. Additional testing offered by private laboratories will be at the cost of the producer.
Salverson said there are many factors that determine water quality, including snowfall, rainfall and grazing management strategies. South Dakota soils tend to be high in salt content, which can raise the salt levels in dugouts, creeks and streams.
“Really consider your grazing management and how that is influencing or impacting your water,” Salverson said. For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu.
- SDSU Extension Regional Centers where testing is available
Aberdeen Regional Center: 605-626-2870
- Lemmon Regional Center: 605-374-4177
- Mitchell Regional Center: 605-995-7378
- Pierre Regional Center: 605-773-8120
- Sioux Falls Regional Center: 605-782-3290
- Watertown Regional Center: 605-882-5140
- West River Research and Extension (Rapid City): 605-394-1722
- Winner Regional Center: 605-842-1267
County offices where testing is available in 2025
- Aurora County: Brandi Shroyer, 605-942-7754
- Bennett County: Mary Kay Sell, 605-685-6972
- Brookings County: Julie Walker, 605-688-5458
- Butte/Lawrence Counties: Cindy Riley/Audrey Pruitt, 605-892-3371
- Campbell County: Robin Salverson, 605-955-3305
- Clark County: Kim McGraw/Stephanie Hagstrom, 605-532-3681
- Clay County: Rali Sykes, 605-677-7111
- Corson County: Robin Salverson, 605-374-4177
- Charles Mix County: Jo Cee Johnston, 605-487-7666
- Dewey County: Rita Long, 605-865-3652
- Edmunds County: Morgan Weisser, 605-426-6971
- Fall River County: Erin McGlumphy/Chrissy Porter, 605-745-5133
- Gregory County: Sean Kelly, 605-842-1267
- Haakon County: LeAnna Fitzgerald/Paige Fedders, 605-859-2840
- Hanson County: Penny Speich, 605-239-4542
- Harding County: Robin Salverson, 605-375-3412
- Hutchinson County: Jenaya Brengle, 605-387-4205
- Jerauld County: Teresa Fonder, 605-539-9471
- Jones/Mellette counties: Grace Fogelman, 605-669-7101
- Kingsbury County: Kathy DeDeyne, 605-854-3851
- Lake County: Jen Hayford/Kim Mathieu, 605-256-7603
- McCook County: Stacy Sieverding, 605-425-2242
- McPherson County: Jackie Rau, 605-439-3331
- Miner County: Cheryl Moore/Jillian Calmus, 605-772-4661
- Moody County: Whitney Sams, 605-997-2469
- Oglala Lakota County: Troy Weston, 605-867-1843
- Roberts County: Lauren Sankey/Dustie Richards, 605-698-7627
- Spink County: Kim McGraw/Michelle Schmitt, 605-472-5006
- Todd County: Ron Frederick, 605-856-2198
- Tripp County: Sean Kelly, 605-842-1267
- Walworth County: Robin Salverson, 605-374-4177
–SDSU Extension
