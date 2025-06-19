SDSU Extension offering livestock water testing across state

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is encouraging producers to take advantage of its free, on-site livestock water testing services across the state.

“It’s never too early to start testing your water,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. “Your animals’ health should not be the indicator of water quality. Be proactive and test the water prior to turnout to protect yourself from loss in productivity or death.”

Poor water quality can hurt livestock’s growth and reproduction, making it critical to monitor their water supply. Severely contaminated water can cause illness or death. Salverson said testing is the only way to be sure because even clear water can be of poor quality.

SDSU Extension offers water testing services at all eight regional centers and at county offices across the state. Samples must be collected in a clean plastic or glass container such as water bottles, pop bottles or jelly jars.

A quick test is conducted free of charge with an electro-conductivity (EC) meter to determine total salts in the water. After the results are reviewed by an SDSU Extension field or state specialist, Salverson said additional laboratory testing may be suggested. Additional testing offered by private laboratories will be at the cost of the producer.

Salverson said there are many factors that determine water quality, including snowfall, rainfall and grazing management strategies. South Dakota soils tend to be high in salt content, which can raise the salt levels in dugouts, creeks and streams.

“Really consider your grazing management and how that is influencing or impacting your water,” Salverson said. For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu .



SDSU Extension Regional Centers where testing is available

Aberdeen Regional Center: 605-626-2870

Lemmon Regional Center: 605-374-4177

Mitchell Regional Center: 605-995-7378

Pierre Regional Center: 605-773-8120

Sioux Falls Regional Center: 605-782-3290

Watertown Regional Center: 605-882-5140

West River Research and Extension (Rapid City): 605-394-1722

Winner Regional Center: 605-842-1267

County offices where testing is available in 2025

Aurora County: Brandi Shroyer, 605-942-7754

Bennett County: Mary Kay Sell, 605-685-6972

Brookings County: Julie Walker, 605-688-5458

Butte/Lawrence Counties: Cindy Riley/Audrey Pruitt, 605-892-3371

Campbell County: Robin Salverson, 605-955-3305

Clark County: Kim McGraw/Stephanie Hagstrom, 605-532-3681

Clay County: Rali Sykes, 605-677-7111

Corson County: Robin Salverson, 605-374-4177

Charles Mix County: Jo Cee Johnston, 605-487-7666

Dewey County: Rita Long, 605-865-3652

Edmunds County: Morgan Weisser, 605-426-6971

Fall River County: Erin McGlumphy/Chrissy Porter, 605-745-5133

Gregory County: Sean Kelly, 605-842-1267

Haakon County: LeAnna Fitzgerald/Paige Fedders, 605-859-2840

Hanson County: Penny Speich, 605-239-4542

Harding County: Robin Salverson, 605-375-3412

Hutchinson County: Jenaya Brengle, 605-387-4205

Jerauld County: Teresa Fonder, 605-539-9471

Jones/Mellette counties: Grace Fogelman, 605-669-7101

Kingsbury County: Kathy DeDeyne, 605-854-3851

Lake County: Jen Hayford/Kim Mathieu, 605-256-7603

McCook County: Stacy Sieverding, 605-425-2242

McPherson County: Jackie Rau, 605-439-3331

Miner County: Cheryl Moore/Jillian Calmus, 605-772-4661

Moody County: Whitney Sams, 605-997-2469

Oglala Lakota County: Troy Weston, 605-867-1843

Roberts County: Lauren Sankey/Dustie Richards, 605-698-7627

Spink County: Kim McGraw/Michelle Schmitt, 605-472-5006

Todd County: Ron Frederick, 605-856-2198

Tripp County: Sean Kelly, 605-842-1267

Walworth County: Robin Salverson, 605-374-4177

