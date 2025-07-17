SDSU Extension offering writing workshop in Spearfish

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is proud to announce it is partnering with Spearfish Senior Center to present the Heirlooms: Wisdom Writing Workshop, a dynamic event that encourages older people to explore the wisdom they have gained.

Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, and Molly Barari, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar and professional writer and writing educator, will be in Spearfish to offer this program on Aug. 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon MDT. It is free to attend, but space is limited. To reserve your spot, contact Stephanie Crago at the Spearfish Senior Center at 605-642-2827.

The workshop promises to engage and inspire attendees through a combination of educational content and writing. Brown and Barari will create a learning environment that encourages students to explore what they have learned with the passage of time and increasing age. Participants will also learn how writing can help them cope during difficult or challenging times.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with others and explore wisdom through writing. Reflecting on wisdom gained with age offers perspective and gratitude, helping individuals appreciate life’s joys, challenges and their own resilience,” Brown said. “A greater sense of peace and acceptance may emerge following the wisdom writing workshop.”

To learn how bring wisdom writing to your community, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.

