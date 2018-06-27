SDSU Extension offers Feedlot Shortcourse

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension is offering a Feedlot Shortcourse as an opportunity for cattle feeders to sharpen their management skills and improve their profit potential.

The SDSU Extension Feedlot Shortcourse will be a two-day event held in Brookings at the SDSU Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility classroom (2901 Western Avenue). The event begins at 8:30 AM on August 7, 2018 concludes at noon on August 8. The Shortcourse will focus on those aspects of feedlot management that have the greatest impact on profitability.

A highlight for the Shortcourse will be an in-depth segment focused on cattle handling and facility design led by Dr. Kip Lukasiewicz with Production Animal Consultation.

Lukasiewicz is a nationally recognized expert in and will help feedlot managers learn techniques to handle cattle more efficiently and with less stress to both cattle and people.

The SDSU Extension Feedlot Shortcourse will also cover topics focused on reducing cost of gain and improving outcomes, from arrival in the yard all the way to marketing.

Additional speakers on the program include:

Dan Loy, Iowa State University

Russ Daly, Professor, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian

Zach Smith, SDSU Feedlot Research

Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

Todd Franz, Diamond V

Scott Varilek, Kooima & Kaemingk

Registration is limited to 30 participants. To help cover costs, registration is $200. To register, please visit iGrow.org/events.

For more information, please contact Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at warren.rusche@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5452.

–SDSU Extension