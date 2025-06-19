SDSU Extension offers suicide prevention training for Annie’s Project alumni

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is offering virtual suicide prevention training called Question, Persuade, Refer for Annie’s Project alumni on July 30, 2025.

The training is from noon to 1:30 p.m. CDT, online via Zoom. Space is limited and a code will be required to register. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search for “QPR”. Annie’s Project alumni who need a registration code should contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu or 605-374-4177.

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) is a 90-minute training that teaches three simple steps anyone can learn to save a life from suicide. Program trainers liken it to CPR training and said that people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs and help someone in crisis.

The training will be provided by Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, and Andrea Bjornestad, associate professor and SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist.

“QPR is a great way to learn strategies to help someone struggling mentally or emotionally,” said Brown. “For this training, Annie’s Project alumni can come together in a safe environment to network and learn.”

People in rural places face unique and uncontrollable stressors, particularly those involved with production agriculture, Bjornestad said, citing factors like weather and commodity prices. Rural families often must face those challenges on their own, which can lead to significant mental and emotional distress.

“QPR helps empower participants to recognize and intervene with family, friends and acquaintances who are struggling with their mental health,” Bjornestad said. “The number of suicides has been declining in South Dakota, and we hope to continue to promote awareness on healthy coping strategies and stress management while decreasing stigma related to seeking help.”

For more information about QPR or Annie’s Project contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist and Annie’s Project Program Coordinator, at Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu or 605-374-4177.

–SDSU Extension