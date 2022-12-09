SDSU Extension offers training on updated Cottage Food Laws

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is providing training for food processors who would like to sell food products from their homes following updates to the state’s cottage food laws earlier this year.

The South Dakota Cottage Home Processing Food Safety online course includes information on proper food labeling, licensing fees, food testing, and other things processors need to know before they can begin selling food items.

Curtis Braun, SDSU Extension Food Safety Field Specialist said the state Department of Health-approved training will highlight food safety risks of several different food types. Braun said a food safety expert will also be available to answer questions.

“SDSU Extension strives to provide relevant food safety material for the South Dakota population that allows them to make food safely and supporting the ideas of new foods coming to market,” Braun said.

This training is only available online. To register, visit the South Dakota Cottage Home Processing Food Safety page at https://extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-cottage-home-processing-food-safety . It is $40 per person and is good for five years.

Processors selling only non-temperature-controlled goods do not have to take the course.

The updates to South Dakota House Bill 1322 broaden the foods and food products that processors can sell from home, including certain non-temperature-controlled, canned, baked and frozen goods. The bill’s aim is to expand the opportunities for food entrepreneurs in South Dakota through lessened regulations and more options, which Braun said was successfully achieved.

“SD HB1322 allows home processors to sell a wider variety of foods from their home with much less regulatory burden,” said Braun. “I’m excited about SDSU Extension continuing to support the expansion of opportunities for food entrepreneurs through building a foundation of food safety knowledge.”

Some products, like meat jerky and honey, are regulated by different agencies. If you aren’t sure which agency regulates an item, please reach out to SDSU Extension Food Safety or the South Dakota Department of Health.

For more information, contact Curtis Braun, SDSU Extension Food Safety Field Specialist, at 605-782-3290 or curtis.braun@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension