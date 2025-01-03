SDSU Extension offers virtual suicide prevention training 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is offering virtual suicide prevention training called Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR).

QPR is a 60-minute, evidence-based training that teaches three simple steps anyone can learn. People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, offer hope and get people the help they need.

There will be three opportunities to participate in the training: 7:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 30, 2025, and noon CST on Feb. 4 and 6, 2025. Workshops are free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Space is limited. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “QPR”.

Andrea Bjornestad, associate professor and SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist, said people living in rural communities are all too familiar with suicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, suicide rates in rural America have been higher than urban America for the last 20 years.

People in rural places face unique and uncontrollable stressors, particularly those involved with production agriculture, Bjornestad said, citing factors like weather and commodity prices. Rural families often must face those challenges on their own, which can lead to significant mental and emotional distress.

“QPR helps empower participants to recognize and intervene with family, friends and acquaintances who are struggling with their mental health,” Bjornestad said. “The number of suicides has been declining in South Dakota, and we hope to continue to promote awareness on healthy coping strategies and stress management while decreasing stigma related to seeking help.”

For more information, contact Andrea Bjornestad, associate professor and SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist, at Andrea.Bjornestad@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5125.

–SDSU Extension