SDSU Extension program hosting chronic disease self-management workshop in Salem 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a free Better Choices, Better Health-South Dakota workshop on chronic disease self-management in Salem for the first time.

The workshops are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT every Wednesday from May 1 to June 5 at the Salem Chiropractic Clinic.

A part of SDSU Extension, the Better Choices, Better Health-South Dakota program is celebrating its 10th year of workshops to help South Dakotans manage a range of health issues and conditions. The events include interactive group discussions and expert guidance on taking small steps toward living a healthier life.

Chronic illness can include a range of physical and mental conditions, such as arthritis, heart problems, diabetes, depression, cancer, high blood pressure, breathing problems, chronic pain, anxiety, weight issues and fibromyalgia.

“Living with a chronic condition can be difficult. A few goals of this program are to help individuals manage the impact of their disease, improve their confidence and encourage behaviors that positively affect their health,” said Lori Oster, SDSU Extension Better Choices, Better Health Program Director. “We welcome all interested adults to take charge and live healthy.”

Studies have shown that participants who complete the program have experienced better overall health, have more energy and less fatigue, make fewer doctor visits and have less stress about their health.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “health”, email BetterChoices.BetterHealth@sdstate.edu or call 1-888-484-3800.

For more information, contact Sandi Traupel, SDSU Extension Better Choices, Better Health Engagement and Enrollment Coordinator, at Sandi.Traupel@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

–SDSU Extension