SDSU Extension seeking applicants to host Annie’s Project

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is seeking applications from individuals or organizations that would like to host an Annie’s Project in their community.

SDSU Extension will offer Annie’s Project in two communities in 2026. Those interested in hosting should contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu or 605-374-4177.

SDSU Extension and the host will work together to manage program logistics and promotion. Salverson said having boots on the ground in a community helps the program be more successful.

“Do you value education? Do you value time with like-minded people, networking and learning together? Do you value understanding risk management tools to benefit your farm or ranch and an environment where you can share experiences?” said Salverson. “If you answered yes, Annie’s Project should be held in your community.”

Annie’s Project is designed to empower participants through education, networking and resources. Salverson said the program helps women build the confidence to become more involved in their family’s agricultural enterprises.

Over a six-week period, participants will advance their knowledge about financial records, marketing, retirement, estate planning, production and develop key communication skills – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

-South Dakota State University Extension