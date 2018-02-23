Seminars for all at KBJM Farm and Home Show

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Plan to attend the SDSU Extension seminars that interest you during the KBJM Farm and Home Show held March 9, 2018 at the Palace Theatre in Lemmon (209 Main Ave).

There is no cost to attend and everyone welcome. The event begins at noon.

Noon to 1 p.m. – Selection and Management of Trees for Western South Dakota

John Ball, Professor & SDSU Extension Forestry Specialist, will share his wit and wisdom during this seminar on selection and management of trees suitable for western South Dakota.

1 to 2 p.m. – The Impact of Pre-Weaning Management on Lifetime Productivity of the Calf

Dr. Amanda Blair, Associate Professor & SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, will provide an overview of SDSU research projects that focus on the influence of pre-weaning management on post weaning performance and carcass quality.

2 to 3 p.m. – Customer Service – Learn about the "Secrets of Service"

Paul Thares, SDSU Community Vitality Field Specialist will host a workshop on customer service. Come learn about the "Secrets of Service." Find out that is not necessarily what we do, it's who we serve! Those who attend will also learn; The 4 key principles: What do customers expect from us and What are your "Pickles." Whoever attends will learn and have fun

Please contact the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Lemmon with questions, 605-374-4177.

–SDSU Extension