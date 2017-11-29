SDSU Extension & South Dakota 4-H Host Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day January 27, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 2018 Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day will take place on January 27, 2018 in Rapid City at the Central States Fairgrounds and Walter Taylor 4-H Building (601 E Centre St, Rapid City, SD).

This event is hosted by SDSU Extension and South Dakota 4-H and is open to all youth, regardless of their affiliation with 4-H.

Age requirements are that the youth must be at least 8 years of age by January 1, 2018 and must not have turned 19 by January 1, 2018.

Contest rules, registration and event schedule can be found in the contestant packet. For a contestant packet, visit this iGrow.org link: http://igrow.org/up/resources/01-4045-2017.pdf.

Scholarship opportunities

Along with the Youth Day Activities, there are also the following scholarship opportunities for youth:

Black Hills Stock Show Foundation: Application deadline is Dec. 10, 2017

The non-profit Black Hills Stock Show Foundation is truly committed to preserving the legacy of the Western Way of Life and Investing in the Future.

In support of this commitment, the Foundation provides four annual Scholarship Programs to the youth of our communities who intend to pursue careers, either in or in support of agriculture.

Applicants for Category I and Category II Scholarships must be residents of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana or Nebraska and high school seniors planning to continue their education through an accredited university, college and/or technical institution, preferably in the five -state area identified above. All seniors satisfying this criteria are invited to apply.

Completed applications must be mailed to the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation AND postmarked no later than midnight December 10, 2017. If date falls on Saturday/Sunday, the Friday immediately preceding.

Further information, along with the application packet can be found at http://bhssf.com/scholarships.htm.

Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee: Application Deadline is Jan. 8, 2018

Young women and men who graduated from high school in the spring of 2017 or will graduate in the spring of 2018 are eligible to apply.

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for formal instruction in any South Dakota accredited university, college, technical school or other recognized program preparing young people in agricultural and natural resources related fields.

Two $500 scholarships will also be offered to Western Dakota Technical Institute. Interviews for finalists will begin at 8 a.m., January 27 at the Central State Fair Office (800 San Francisco St.).

Applications must be received in the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce by January 8, 2018.

Further information, along with the application packet can be found at this link: http://www.rapidcitychamber.com/committees/agriculture-natural-resource-committee. If you have questions, contact Rachel Day (605) 718-8454 or day@rapidcitychamber.com.

–SDSU Extension