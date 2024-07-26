 SDSU Extension State 4-H Ambassador applications now open

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Applications are open for the 2024-25 South Dakota State University Extension State 4-H Ambassador program.

Registered 4-H members between ages 14-18 who are interested in a unique opportunity to represent SDSU Extension 4-H are encouraged to apply by Aug. 10, 2024. To apply, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/become-state-4-h-ambassador .

Applications must include a personal narrative and three letters of recommendation. All applicants are required to participate in an interview during the South Dakota State Fair, which is Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, 2024, in Huron. Interviews can be virtual or in-person.

During their terms, State 4-H Ambassadors can serve on various committees, including the newly created 4-H Gala Committee. The first 4-H Gala will be held in 2025. Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Program Manager and Regional Youth Educator, said this provides youth an exciting chance to be part of building the foundation for the inaugural event.

“We are incredibly excited this year to be offering a new opportunity to our young people through the State 4-H Ambassador program,” said Risner. “They will gain countless life skills while building their networking and assisting us in elevating the 4-H brand and mission to serve all youth of South Dakota.”

The State 4-H Ambassador program provides leadership and mentoring opportunities as participants support 4-H and serve as positive role models. Through their service, State 4-H Ambassadors develop skills that can prepare them for future career opportunities, including public speaking, event planning and public relations.

“Being a part of the South Dakota State 4-H Ambassador Program is a working honor that provides selected 4-H members expanded opportunities to serve and promote the 4-H youth development program,” Risner said. “Ultimately, we hope that this will be a sought-after leadership opportunity for teens as they pursue their post-secondary goals.”

For more information, contact Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Program Manager and Regional Youth Educator, at 605-688-4167 or Hilary.Risner@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University