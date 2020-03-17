SDSU Extension to Address Economic and Marketing Issues in Crop and Livestock Production During Ag Economic Dialogue Series

SDSU Extension will host monthly Ag Economic Dialogues throughout 2020 to assist farmers and ranchers in making the best and most profitable decisions for their operations.

“Each month, several topics will be covered during a one-hour webinar,” said Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. “This format allows producers to join the session free of charge and from the comfort and convenience of their own chair, tractor or combine.”

The webinars are scheduled for March 13, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Topics will be updated one to two weeks before each session to ensure that time-relevant information is shared.

Potential topics to be discussed include:

Marketing factors including basis, cash prices, seasonality, volatility and location differences, which all tie into the value a farmer receives for each bushel, ton or animal produced.

Economic factors such as interest rates, depreciation, supply and demand, and export and import trends, which all play a role in prices received.

Production costs and decisions about which feed source to use, storage methods, herbicide, insecticide and fungicide options, fertilizer types and rates, and how each adds into the equation for profitability.

Risk management through the use of a variety of crop and livestock insurance tools.

Registration for the Ag Economic Dialogues is free. Register at http://www.extension.sdstate.edu/events.

For more information, contact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist, at heather.gessner@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.

–SDSU Extension