SDSU Extension to Hold Educational Program at South Dakota Sheep Growers Premium Ewe Sale

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Team will be hosting an educational opportunity at the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Premium Yearling Ewe Sale on Saturday, July 23, at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron, South Dakota. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. CDT and will be followed by the sale at 2:00 p.m.

“We’re kicking off the sale with some great topics that will apply to all producers,” says Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

Program Agenda 10:00 a.m. – Drug use and antibiotic regulation changes: Dr. Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian 10:45 a.m. – Review of Scrapie regulations: Dr. Todd Tedrow, South Dakota Animal Industry Board 11:30 a.m. – What did my sheep just eat? Poisonous plants: Dr. Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist 11:45 a.m. – Know your lamb cuts: Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist 12:00 p.m. – Free lamb lunch

“This free education program has been a nice compliment prior to the SDSGA Premium Yearling Ewe Sale, and we appreciate this opportunity to partner with the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association,” said Kelly Froehlich, SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Specialist. “Additionally, a lamb will be sold during the sale through a rollover auction for the Youth Buyer Credit Program, which supports youth interested in expanding or starting their own flock.”

The South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Premium Yearling Ewe Sale will be Saturday, July 23, at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron, South Dakota. Courtesy photo



–SDSU Extension