SDSU Extension to host 2023 South Dakota Climate Summit

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a South Dakota Climate Summit on Aug. 1-2, 2023, at the Arrowwood Resort in Oacoma, South Dakota.

The two-day event lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 2, with a field trip planned, weather-permitting, after lunch on the second day. Breakfast and lunch are included both days.

Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist, said the event is a chance for state and federal agencies, nonprofits, conservation groups and citizens to gather, network and provide feedback.

“This gives us the chance to share with the audience information, tools and resources we have in the realm of weather and climate,” Edwards said. “We can also ask them what they need. How do they want information delivered? What are they looking for?”

There will be breakout sessions, panel discussions and presentations covering climate impacts on water resources, agriculture, urban infrastructure, recreation, tourism, conservation, wildland fire and tribal communities. There will also be an overview of the Mesonet at SDState.

The event is free to attend, but registration is requested. To register, visithttps://extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “Climate”. For more information, contact Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist, at Laura.Edwards@sdstate.edu or 605-626-2870.