SDSU Extension to host ag cybersecurity workshop

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host an agriculture cybersecurity workshop and public seminar to highlight results from three collaborative research projects between SDSU and Dakota State University.

Learn how data is secured as it is transferred from monitoring instruments to the cloud and how artificial intelligence is used to detect crop anomalies for precision management. Faculty, graduate students and undergraduate students interested in learning more about agriculture cybersecurity related to precision agriculture are especially encouraged to attend.

The workshop is from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2025, at McCrory Gardens in Brookings, with a mixer and networking dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is required, and tickets are $50 per person. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “cybersecurity “.

From 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a seminar that is free and open to the public. The workshop’s keynote speaker and public seminar will both be led by Andrew Rose, an advisor of BIO-ISAC, a nonprofit that says it is “dedicated to advancing cybersecurity resilience within the life sciences, biotech and broader bioeconomy sectors.”

Rose will present industry examples of agriculture cybersecurity issues and solutions to prevent data theft and ransom payments.

For more information, contact Sandy Smart, SDSU Extension interim director, at Alexander.Smart@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension