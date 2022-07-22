SDSU Extension to Host Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification Trainings

Brookings, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host two Beef Quality Assurance – Transportation (BQAT) certification opportunities for haulers and producers.

Training times and locations are as follows:

Thursday, July 28 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility located at 2901 Western Ave Brookings, SD 57006

Wednesday, Aug. 17 from. 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center located at 1800 E Spruce St Mitchell, SD 57301

BQAT certification is a requirement to deliver cattle to any major beef packer, and individuals are encouraged to ensure their BQAT certification is up to date prior to delivering cattle. To avoid any interruptions in marketing cattle, they are also encouraged to discuss any delivery expectations with the businesses they deliver to.

BQAT certification is valid for three years, and haulers and producers must re-certify every three years to remain current.

In-person BQAT certification courses are limited in South Dakota. Therefore, South Dakota cattle haulers and producers residing near surrounding state borders may attend a BQAT certification offered in any state. Likewise, producers from other states may attend a South Dakota BQAT certification training.

An online training course is also available for cattle haulers and producers needing to certify or renew their certification. Those interested can complete the online BQAT certification course at http://www.bqa.org .

To ensure enough materials are available, pre-registration is encouraged for all in-person South Dakota trainings. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Registration is $25 per person, and those wanting to participate can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page.

The South Dakota BQA program is coordinated by SDSU Extension and is funded in part by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff.

For questions and more information, contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension