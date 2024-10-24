SDSU Extension to host Beef to School, Adopt-a-Cow webinars

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a series of webinars providing information on its Beef to School and Adopt-a-Cow resources.

There will be two Beef to School webinars on Oct. 28, 2024, one at noon CDT and one at 5:30 p.m. CDT. The Adopt-a-Cow webinar is at 5:30 p.m. CDT Oct. 29, 2024. Anyone who is interested in the topic is welcome to attend.

They are all free to attend but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit SDSU Extension Events page and search “beef”.

Beef to School is a subset of Farm to School supported by SDSU Extension. The Beef to School webinars will go over the recently published “Frequently Asked Questions about Beef to School in South Dakota”.

In 2024, 69 schools in South Dakota reported serving local beef in school meals. Anna Tvedt, SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist, and Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Educator for Sanborn and Jerauld/Buffalo counties, interviewed Beef to School participants and compiled their recommendations and program requirements.

Tvedt said Beef to School does not require participants to “sign up” or join. While people can join the South Dakota Farm to School Network, which provides support and resources, Farm to School is a concept meant to be adapted by each community to create a local program.

Adopt-A-Cow engages elementary-age youth in learning about animal agriculture through hands-on activities and by connecting youth virtually with real South Dakota animals. Madison Kovarna, SDSU Extension Beef Nutrition Field Specialist, and Christine Wood , SDSU Extension 4-H Science Technology Engineering and Math Field Specialist, will provide information on the materials provided in the program and how to use them.

Tvedt said the Beef to School and Adopt-A-Cow resources complement each other and work together to support South Dakota agriculture and agricultural education.

“With these two resources, Beef to School and Adopt-A-Cow, South Dakotans can combine the classroom aspect with school nutrition to create a strong Farm to School program,” Tvedt said.

For more information, contact Anna Tvedt , SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist.

