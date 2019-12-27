SDSU Extension to Host “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” Workshop January 10

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will facilitate a “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” workshop Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. in the Huron Regional Medical Center Auditorium. SDSU Extension will present the workshop in partnership with Community Counseling Services, the Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau and the Huron Regional Medical Center.

Numerous factors may cause stress for farmers, as many of them face financial problems, price and marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, production challenges and more. Many people know farmers who struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or suicidal thoughts and want to help but are unsure of what to say or do. Additionally, it can be challenging to deliver difficult news to farmers. This workshop will help you recognize and respond when you suspect a farmer or farm family member might need help.

The workshop is approximately 4 hours in length and is specific to agri-business professionals and service providers who work with farmers, ranchers, and their families. Bankers, insurance agents, brokers, business owners, clergy, and others are more than welcome to attend as well.

To RSVP, please call the Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau at 605.352.0000 or e-mail cvb@huronsd.com by Tuesday, January 7.

The Huron Regional Medical Center Auditorium is located at 172 4th St. SE, Huron, SD 57350.

–SDSU Extension