SDSU Extension to host disease management workshops

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will continue its 10th anniversary celebration of Better Choices, Better Health-South Dakota with a series of virtual workshops on disease, pain and cancer self-management.

The workshops last 2 ½ hours. They are free to attend, and registration is required. For details and to register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “virtual”.

Workshops cover chronic health conditions like arthritis or heart disease, chronic pain, diabetes, cancer patients and survivors, and caregivers. Participants can join workshops in person and online as they are available, or through self-study upon request.

Upcoming workshops include:Chronic disease self-management, Mondays from June 10 to July 15 Diabetes self-management, Fridays from June 14 to July 26 Chronic pain self-management, Tuesdays from July 2 to Aug. 6 Chronic disease self-management, Tuesdays from July 23 to Aug. 27 Cancer: Surviving and Thriving, Wednesdays from Aug. 14 to Sept. 18 Building Better Caregivers, Tuesdays from Aug. 20 to Sept. 24

During these interactive workshops, participants learn strategies to create realistic goals and action plans, effectively communicate with healthcare providers and incorporate healthy habits into their lives.

“Better Choices, Better Health-SD goes beyond education. We provide a supportive community for people with chronic conditions to connect, share experiences and learn from each other,” said Emily Vincelli, SDSU Extension Better Choices, Better Health Community Health Educator. “This social connection is important to building confidence and making long-term lifestyle changes. Our variety of virtual workshops makes our self-management programs accessible to adults across the state of South Dakota.”

Better Choices, Better Health-South Dakota provides free, evidence-based programming to help participants manage chronic diseases, improve their quality of life and reduce healthcare costs. It has served more than 4,500 participants in the last 10 years.

Studies have shown that participants who complete the program have experienced better overall health, have more energy and less fatigue, make fewer doctor visits and have less stress about their health.

For more information, contact sdsu.betterchoicesbetterhealth@sdstate.edu or Sandi Traupel, SDSU Extension Better Choices, Better Health Engagement and Enrollment Coordinator, at Sandi.Traupel@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

–SDSU