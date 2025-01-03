SDSU Extension to host fifth annual 4-H Capitol Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension’s 4-H program will host its fifth annual 4-H Capitol Day on Jan. 22, 2025, in Pierre.

Held in conjunction with Brookings and SDSU days at the Capitol, the event provides educational legislative experiences for 4-H members and the opportunity to meet 4-H supporters from across the state.

It is free and open to all 4-H members and supporters. Registration is required by Jan. 5. To register, visit the SDSU Extension Events page and search “Capitol”.

The days’ activities will include viewing House and Senate sessions, legislative committee hearings and caucus meetings; tours of the Capitol building; a scavenger hunt; and an SDSU ice cream social. Attendees are encouraged to wear 4-H colors and swag. A detailed schedule will be provided after registration closes.

For more information, contact your county 4-H office or Hilary Kroupa , SDSU Extension Program Manager and Regional Youth Educator.

The SDSU Extension 4-H program provides a comprehensive approach to civic education to empower young people to be well-informed, actively engaged citizens. 4-H Capitol Day is one of three key programs and resources toward this goal, along with the 4-H Legislature and the 4-H Civocacy Guide. To learn more, visit the SDSU Extension 4-H Civic Education page.

–SDSU Extension