SDSU Extension to host fifth annual 4-H Capitol Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension’s 4-H program will host its fifth annual 4-H Capitol Day on Jan. 22, 2025, in Pierre.

Held in conjunction with Brookings and SDSU days at the Capitol, the event provides educational legislative experiences for 4-H members and the opportunity to meet 4-H supporters from across the state.

It is free and open to all 4-H members and supporters. Registration is required by Jan. 5. To register, visit sdstate.edu/events and search “Capitol”.

The days’ activities will include viewing House and Senate sessions, legislative committee hearings and caucus meetings; tours of the Capitol building; a scavenger hunt; and an SDSU ice cream social. Attendees are encouraged to wear 4-H colors and swag. A detailed schedule will be provided after registration closes.

For more information, contact your county 4-H office or Hilary Kroupa, SDSU Extension Program Manager and Regional Youth Educator, at Hilary.Kroupa@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4167.

The SDSU Extension 4-H program provides a comprehensive approach to civic education to empower young people to be well-informed, actively engaged citizens. 4-H Capitol Day is one of three key programs and resources toward this goal, along with the 4-H Legislature and the 4-H Civocacy Guide. To learn more, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/civic-education .

-South Dakota State University Extension