SDSU Extension to host Sheep Shearing School 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will teach the skill of sheep shearing to current and prospective producers this fall.

The Sheep Shearing School is from Oct. 12-14, 2024, at the SDSU Sheep Research and Teaching Unit by Brookings. It is $200 per person, and registration is required. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “sheep”.

Professional sheep shearers will provide hands-on training in safe animal handling, maintenance equipment and repair, wool quality and how to manage a sheep shearing business.

Throughout the school, participants will practice the handling and shearing techniques on live sheep. Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist, said it’s a valuable opportunity to learn from world-class professionals.

“They really are learning from the best,” Whaley said.

She recommends the school for all sheep producers, whether they want to shear their own animals or do it professionally for others. In addition to the hands-on training and education, Whaley said it’s a chance to network with other producers and sheep shearers in the region.

In 2022, there were 1.75 million pounds of wool produced in South Dakota at a total value of about $2.1 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. As the wool market becomes increasingly dependent on high-quality wool, Whaley said producers can improve their profits by learning about wool quality.

“This school is an opportunity to learn so much more about the sheep and wool industry than just shearing a sheep,” she said.

Whaley said more sheep shearers are needed in the region. For those interested in starting a shearing business, it can be a full-time profession or a way to diversify their existing operation.

“If somebody’s willing to travel to different operations, it’s definitely an opportunity,” Whaley said. “You can do as much or as little as you want to.”

For more information, contact Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Jaelyn.Whaley@sdstate.edu .

–South Dakota State University