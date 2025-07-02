SDSU Extension to host spring wheat field tours

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to host tours of spring wheat variety field plots at SDSU Extension Crop Performance Testing program locations.

There will be two tours on July 2, 2025: one starting at 9:30 a.m. CDT near Agar, and one at 5 p.m. MT near Quinn. They are free to attend, and registration is not required. For additional details and the location of each tour’s meeting spot, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “wheat” or contact Clarence Winter, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist at Clarence.Winter@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.

The SDSU Extension Crop Performance Testing program evaluates spring wheat varieties across South Dakota. All wheat producers, agronomists and agricultural professionals are invited to attend these spring wheat variety tours, which provide attendees a unique opportunity to walk the plots, observe variety performance firsthand and discuss important production traits like disease resistance, standability, maturity and yield potential.

Each spring wheat variety has its own strengths and weaknesses, and choosing the right one is a critical decision for farm profitability and risk management. During the tour, SDSU Extension specialists will provide insights into current trial data and highlight factors producers should consider when selecting varieties for the upcoming season.

The program will also allow time for farmer networking and a chance to ask questions with SDSU Extension personnel.

“Whether you’re looking to refine your variety lineup, stay informed about new releases, or learn more about ongoing research, these tours are designed to provide practical, field-based information to support on-farm decisions,” said Winter.

For more information, contact Clarence Winter, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at Clarence.Winter@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.

-South Dakota State University Extension