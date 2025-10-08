SDSU Extension to host training for DOT pest control applicators

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host two recertification trainings in October for two categories of pesticide applicators.

In collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, SDSU Extension will host the free recertification trainings for general pest control (category G) and right-of-way pest control (category 7).

The first training is on Oct. 8, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Aberdeen. The second is on Oct. 16, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. To register, contact Lexi Lassle, South Dakota DOT Maintenance Specialist, at Lexi.Lassle@state.sd.us . Visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “applicator” to view the agenda.

Speakers at both trainings will be Stephen Robertson, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education Field Specialist; Graig Reicks, SDSU Extension Weed Ecology Field Specialist; and Valerie Mitchell and Katie Nold, both with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Attendance at these trainings is restricted to DOT employees, and pesticide applicators employed by the department are strongly encouraged to attend. Those attending must attend the entire meeting to receive recertification credit. Bring a government-issued photo identification card and applicator license to check in.

For more information about SDSU Extension applicator recertification opportunities, contact Mae Mohror, SDSU Extension Pesticide Program Assistant, at 605-688-4746 or Mae.Mohror@sdstate.edu ; or Stephen Robertson, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education Field Specialist, at 605-688-5550 or Stephen.Robertson@sdstate.edu .

