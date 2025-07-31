SDSU Extension to host weed management tour at Sisseton farm

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce a field tour featuring Koeppe Family Fields on Aug. 5, 2025.

The Flame Weeding Green Beans Field Tour will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT at the Sisseton-area farm. It is free to attend, and registration is appreciated but not required. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “Koeppe”.

Koeppe Family Fields grows a variety of vegetables, including cucumbers, peas, green beans, squashes, lettuces, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, tomatoes and cabbage, and produce healthful preserves and dry mixes. Daren and Holly Koeppe, owners of Koeppe Family Fields, will lead the tours, assisted by Kristine Lang, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist.

Geared for anyone who would like to learn more about organic weed management techniques, including cultivation and flame weeding, and managing soil health, this on-farm event will include a walking tour of the green bean production field and equipment demonstrations. Attendees can see flame weeding demonstrations and learn more about scaling up green bean production and organic production practices on a vegetable farm.

Flame weeding, also known as thermal weeding, uses flames to damage or kill emergent weeds. It can be a useful tool for organic growers or those seeking alternatives to herbicides. As the Koeppes transition their field to U.S. Department of Agriculture certified organic, they have used flame weeding to manage their crops and will share what they have learned.

“Daren and Holly Koeppe have a desire to grow and provide healthy food for their local community,” Lang said. “They have three kids who are involved in every step of the process from preparing the soil to preserving the crop, making it truly a family business. The Koeppes are hopeful that after gathering weed control information from the green bean trial this year, they will be able to grow green beans on a larger scale. Their plan is to grow more and more food that can be consumed locally and sold directly to their customers.”

The event is family-friendly, but attendees are asked to leave pets at home. Attendees should plan to wear proper footwear for walking through fields.

For more information, contact Kristine Lang, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist, at 605-688-5796 or Kristine.Lang@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University Extension