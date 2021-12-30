SDSU Extension to Host Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop

Women in agriculture across South Dakota are invited to attend a Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop in Fort Pierre and Pierre, South Dakota, on Jan. 14, 2022. Participants will learn about the importance of soil health and how to integrate it into their grazing management systems, as well as available winter feeding methods that also create ecosystem benefits.

“We’re excited to offer another Women on the Range event that showcases an operation that excels in considering all aspects — the soil, the plants and grazing livestock,” said Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist.

The workshop will kick off at 1:00 p.m. CST at Crystal and Levi Neuharth’s Prairie Paradise Farms, located at 26220 212th St. in Fort Pierre.

The schedule for the afternoon is as follows:

1:00 p.m. — Meet at Prairie Paradise Farms

1:15-1:30 p.m. — Check-in and Welcome

1:30-2:00 p.m. — Prairie Paradise Farms, Introductions and Overview

2:00-3:00 p.m. — Field Tour

3:30 p.m. — Meet at the SDSU Extension Regional Center located 412 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre

3:45-4:15 p.m. — Ecosystem Benefits of Alternative Winter Feeding Methods

4:15-4:45 p.m. — Alternative Winter Feeding Methods Overview

4:45-5:00 p.m. — Wrap-up

The event registration fee is $20, and participants must pre-register on the SDSU Extension Events page.

For more information or questions, contact Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist.

–SDSU Extension