SDSU Extension to Offer Financial Management Education Opportunities

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Due to recent events, it may be difficult to know where to find the most reliable financial information and advice. SDSU Extension recognizes this challenge and is committed to helping South Dakotans navigate their financial management needs.

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist and Accredited Financial Counselor® (AFC), will host a virtual coffee break on May 26 at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) to openly discuss personal finance best practices, offer advice and answer questions with all who are interested.

“Americans have a lot of mistrust when seeking financial advice,” said Saboe-Wounded Head. “However, if citizens work with an Accredited Financial Counselor, they don’t have to worry.”

AFC professionals bring a strong focus on personal finance and are accredited by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education, which works to ensure the highest level of knowledge, skill and integrity of the personal finance profession by certifying, connecting and supporting diverse and capable professionals who serve communities worldwide.

Support Local Journalism Donate



An AFC does not sell financial products but, rather, focuses solely on providing unbiased financial education and guidance specific to the unique situation and needs of the client. Additionally, they assist individuals and families in the complex process of financial decision-making, including creating budgets, getting out of debt, modifying ineffective money management behaviors, and even helping prepare for retirement.

“An Accredited Financial Counselor is like a financial driving instructor,” said Saboe-Wounded Head. “They don’t care what car you buy or drive; their job is to teach you how to drive safely, responsibly and independently.”

To register for the virtual coffee break, visit SDSU Extension Events (https://extension.sdstate.edu/events) and search Personal Finance Coffee Break. SDSU Extension recommends that participants submit their questions in the registration form to be answered during the virtual coffee break. Those who are unable to join during the live session are still encouraged to register and submit questions, as a recorded copy of the session will be made available afterward.

“I think we are all adapting to the changes happening in the world, and this coffee break is a great way for us to support each other while staying safe,” said Saboe-Wounded Head. “We want to make it as easy as possible to learn the information you need to know. It’s an hour to connect with our community, learn ways to make this time at home best for your family, and take a breather from your normal routine.”

For personal finance management questions, contact Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist and AFC®, at Lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension