SDSU Extension, USDA FSIS to co-host food safety summit

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension invites meat and poultry industry professionals to attend a virtual summit about federal meat regulations and current food safety issues.

The SDSU/U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service Food Safety Summit is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CDT on Aug. 8, 2024, via Zoom. Registration is required and is $35 per person. To register, visitextension.sdstate.edu/events and search “safety”.

Christina Bakker, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, will present on determining the critical parameters needed to process meat products safely, such as final cooking temperature, ingredients and cooling methods.

Several federal Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) representatives will also speak during the summit, including Carrie Clark, about the askFSIS and Small Plant Help Desk; Rochelle Kopicki about prerequisite programs, such as standard operating procedures and what programs processors have in place to define what they do; and Teresa Carpenter about thermal processing dried and fermented foods.

“This event is an opportunity to hear from FSIS about policy and practices that may impact their daily operations,” Bakker said. “Attendees will gain insight on support that can be provided by FSIS and SDSU to help them in their operations as well as explanations of policy surrounding thermal processing.”

For more information, contact Christina Bakker, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, at 605-688-5436 or Christina.Bakker@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension