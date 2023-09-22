SDSU Extension welcomes new beef nutrition specialist to Sioux Falls office

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Madison Kovarna as a new Beef Nutrition Field Specialist.

As part of the SDSU Extension beef team, Kovarna will provide programming and research-based solutions for cattle producers across South Dakota. She will also work with individuals and organizations to help strengthen the beef industry and build relationships with new supporters. She will be based out of the Sioux Falls Regional Center.

“I am most excited to build connections with producers within the state to improve their operations and support them through their daily work,” Kovarna said.

Kovarna grew up on her family’s cow/calf and crop operation in Merrill, Iowa. She graduated from SDSU with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a minor in agricultural business, and a master’s in animal science with a specialization in ruminant nutrition. As part of her graduate research, she assisted SDSU Extension specialists with their programming, and served as the assistant manager of the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility.

“Madison provides strong knowledge of the beef industry as she grew up on a family farm in northwest Iowa and was the assistant manager for the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility,” said Sandy Smart, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Senior Program Leader. “Madison’s graduate research investigated impacts of weather, body weight and feed intake on water consumption of beef bulls and heifers, lending new insights into how future climate scenarios might impact our beef production systems. We are excited for her expertise to add to our growing beef team.”

South Dakota has 3.5 million head of cattle, according to a recent United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service survey. The SDSU Extension beef team includes experts in nutrition, reproduction and genetics, feedlots, economics and more, strategically located across the state to support South Dakota’s cattle producers.

For more information, contact Kovarna at 605-782-3290 or Madison.Kovarna@sdstate.edu .