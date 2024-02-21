SDSU Extension welcomes new beef specialist

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Erin DeHaan as a new assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist. DeHaan will conduct research as part of the team at West River Research and Extension in Rapid City and provide that research to cattle producers. “It is great to have Erin joining the team. She brings an in-depth knowledge of the beef industry as well as an enthusiasm for working with producers,” said Kristi Cammack, Assistant Dean of West River Operations, Director of SDSU West River Research and Extension, and professor. “She has a lot of ideas for new SDSU Extension programming, and I am excited to see how her programs will impact South Dakota beef producers.” Originally from Laurel, Nebraska, DeHaan grew up showing livestock in 4-H and has interned for beef producers in Nebraska and South Dakota. She graduated from SDSU for her undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs, all in animal science. Her undergraduate degree also included minors in agribusiness, agronomy and meat science. Her master’s degree included an emphasis in meat science and her doctorate an emphasis in ruminant nutrition – areas of research DeHaan looks forward to continuing. “I’m excited to offer my expertise to some of the best beef producers in the nation from the state of South Dakota,” DeHaan said. “I’m also excited to work with a great group of faculty and staff at West River Research and Extension to continue to provide innovative research and support to meet producer and stakeholder needs.” For more information, contact DeHaan at 605-394-2236 or Erin.Dehaan@sdstate.edu .