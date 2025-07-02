SDSU Extension welcomes new community vitality expert

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Chase Moon as a new Community Vitality Field Specialist.

As a member of the community vitality team, Moon will provide educational outreach and community coaching to connect South Dakotans with community development research, skill-building opportunities and outreach. He will be based at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center.

A native of Askov, Minnesota – a small, rural town in the northern part of the state – Moon said he looks forward to helping rural South Dakota communities grow and thrive.

“I am very excited to use my knowledge and experience in rural and community development, as well as my experience in education, to serve the citizens of South Dakota by expanding our collective understanding of the practice of community vitality,” Moon said.

Moon has a master’s degree in sociology from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor’s in sociology with a minor in anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Prior to joining SDSU Extension, Moon taught sociology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and researched rural and community socioeconomic development in the Philippines. His master’s research examined rising disparities between coastal and inland mountain communities in the rural Philippines.

Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Director, said Moon’s experience in both education and community research are an excellent combination that will serve South Dakotans well.

“We are excited that Chase has decided to join the SDSU Extension Community Vitality team. He brings solid experience in the area of sociology that can be applied to so many of our programs,” Schlechter said. “In his first week, he was already out meeting people and working to learn about South Dakota communities.”

For more information, contact Chase Moon, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Chase.Moon@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University