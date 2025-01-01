SDSU Extension welcomes new Community Vitality field specialist

Emily Kluin SDSUEK

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Emily Kluin as a new member of the Community Vitality team.

As a Community Vitality field specialist, Kluin will support the well-being and sustainability of South Dakota’s communities through focused programs and discussions. She is based at the Sioux Falls Regional Center.

“The goal is to make sure that initiatives driven by our communities are successful, engaging and inclusive,” Kluin said. “I’m really excited to collaborate with folks to help evaluate needs and craft strategies to enhance community-driven projects and goals.”

Originally from Brandon, Kluin earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Dakota and a master’s in experimental humanities and social engagement from New York University, where she researched the effect of experimental fiction and prose on community expectations and contemporary literary circles.

Kluin brings extensive experience teaching communication skills to others through writing, public speaking and creating public presentations. Her prior experiences include working as a writing center consultant, undergraduate coordinator and presentation center consultant for USD; lead fiction editor for an NYU student-led literary journal; and an English lecturer and professional tutor for Southeast Technical College.

“We are excited that Emily is joining us and is ready to jump right into working with people in our South Dakota communities,” said Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Director. “Her community-focused research and experience teaching communication skills are a wonderful addition to our team.”

For more information, contact Emily Kluin, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist, at Emily.Kluin@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.

-South Dakota State University Extension