SDSU Extension welcomes new crop and livestock field specialist

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Parker Witt as a new Crop and Livestock Field Specialist.

In his role, Witt will work with both crop and livestock producers to build resilient, profitable operations. As someone with expertise in both types of production, he will be especially focused on crop-livestock integration, which could include things like grazing cover crops or improving forage systems. He is based in Watertown.

“What I’m looking forward to most is collaborating with producers to help every acre do more and to lift up our rural communities, with land stewardship at the forefront,” Witt said. “I’m excited to team up with producers, local partners and colleagues on grazing planning, cropland systems, forage management, and on-farm demonstrations – and most importantly to listen to community needs so our programming truly hits the mark.”

A native of Lakeland, Minnesota, Witt earned a bachelor’s degree in soil and land management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and a master’s degree in biological sciences from SDSU.

Prior to joining SDSU Extension, he worked as a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Minnesota, and as an agricultural conservation specialist with Wisconsin’s Sand County Foundation, a national nonprofit that conducts research to aid producers in conservation and management decisions.

“SDSU Extension is excited to bring Parker Witt to the team,” said Heather Gessner , SDSU Extension interim Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director and Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. “As operations evaluate the valuable synergies between crop and livestock production, Parker will be able to assist producers as they make operational changes that will impact their operations for years to come.”

–SDSU Extension