SDSU Extension welcomes new livestock specialist

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Addie Womack as a new Livestock Production and Stewardship Specialist. Womack will coordinate the Beef Quality Assurance program in South Dakota, which provides education and training for beef and dairy producers on the newest research and animal care techniques. In her role, Womack will train BQA program trainers as well as producers, veterinarians and transportation professionals. She will also coordinate other livestock production and stewardship programming in areas like livestock handling, herd management and sustainable practices. She is based at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center. “Merging livestock and environmental stewardship with sustainability really sparks my interest,” said Womack. “I am looking forward to meeting producers and talking about the things we share interests in – livestock.” Womack grew up on a cow/calf operation by Hope, Arkansas, and was active in 4-H showing animals. She has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and animal science from Arkansas Tech University and a master’s in animal science from Oklahoma State University. She conducted her master’s research project in ruminant nutrition at the USDA Oklahoma and Central Plains Agriculture Research Center and has additional experience working at the University of Arkansas Southwest Research and Extension Center, and Yell County (Arkansas) Farm Bureau. “We are excited to have Addie join our vibrant Agriculture and Natural Resources team,” said Sandy Smart, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Senior Program Leader and professor. “Addie and her family have a passion for the beef industry and know first-hand the value of Extension.” For more information, contact Womack at 605-995-7378 or Addie.Womack@sdstate.edu . -South Dakota State University