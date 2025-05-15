SDSU Extension welcomes new mental health field specialist

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Julie Brunskill Nelson as the new Mental Health Field Specialist.

In her role, Nelson will deliver research-based mental health and wellness information, resources, programming and support via learning communities, while building relationships and providing leadership in the field. She is based in Rapid City.

“Mental health and wellness affect individuals, families, work sites and communities in our rural state,” Nelson said. “I look forward to partnerships, especially in the 4-H and Community Vitality capstone areas, to support this role.”

Nelson is a native of Philip and earned master’s degree in counseling from Northern State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education with a minor in middle school education and a health education endorsement from Black Hills State University.

With extensive experience working in education and supporting the career, academic and emotional health of students, Nelson is passionate about mental health and wellness for all South Dakotans.

Her previous roles have included work as a physical education/health teacher, school counselor, family support coach, health educator, tribal and minority health coordinator, and college instructor of health.

“Julie brings a wealth of experience in working with youth, schools and tribal communities on programs related to mental health,” said Michelle Tjeerdsma, SDSU Extension Family, Food and Wellness Program Director. “We are excited to have her passion and knowledge on the team.”

For more information, contact Julie Brunskill Nelson, SDSU Extension Mental Health Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722.

Julie Brunskill Nelson image-22

–SDSU