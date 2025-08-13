SDSU Extension welcomes new specialty crop expert

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Nick Volesky as a new Horticulture and Specialty Crops Field Specialist.

In his role, Volesky will work with the SDSU Extension horticulture team to address South Dakota’s consumer needs, including home landscape plantings and specialty crop production in farms, homes, schools and community gardens. He will be based in Rapid City at West River Research and Extension.

Volesky joins Cody Molnar, SDSU Extension Horticulture Plant Pathology Field Specialist, as the newest members of the SDSU Extension horticulture team, which includes experts in gardening, lawn care, trees and shrubs, water management, soil health, Master Gardener training, and more.

“Horticulture questions include everything from gardens, lawns, trees and crops. The addition of Cody and Nick to the horticulture team will ensure SDSU Extension is able to answer those questions promptly and by an expert in that area,” said Heather Gessner, interim Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director and SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. “We encourage everyone to reach out to any SDSU Extension staff with questions or concerns, and we will do our best to get them answered.”

A native of Nebraska, Volesky graduated with bachelor’s degrees in horticulture and applied science from the University of Nebraska, and a master’s degree in plant science from Utah State University.

Before joining SDSU Extension, Volesky worked with Utah State University Extension’s integrated pest management program, educating producers on diseases affecting specialty crops. He has also researched cut flowers and other aspects of specialty crop production.

“I am passionate about providing research-based knowledge to community stakeholders,” Volesky said. “I am especially committed to supporting specialty crop producers in optimizing their production through sustainable, evidence-based practices.”

For more information, contact Nick Volesky, SDSU Extension Horticulture and Specialty Crops Field Specialist, at Nicholas.Volesky@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.

-South Dakota State University