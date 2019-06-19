SDSU Extension will Host Cattle AI School in Philip

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host a three-day AI School at the SDSU Cottonwood Research Station near Philip July 23, 24 and 25, 2019.

This event is limited to 20 participants. Individuals must reserve their spots. To register, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at 605-374-4177 or robin.salverson@sdstate.edu.

To cover costs, the registration fee is $400. The fee covers the cost of educational materials, supplies, facility and cow use.

This first day consists of classroom training pertaining to AI techniques, reproductive-tract anatomy, heat detection, AI equipment and semen handling.

Morning sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will focus on hands-on AI practice techniques. Afternoon classroom topics will include bull selection, EPD, heat synchronization, herd management and nutrition. The clinic ends at approximately 3:30 p.m.

–SDSU Extension