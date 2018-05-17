SDSU Extension will Host Cattle AI Schools in Philip and Mitchell

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host two AI Schools in South Dakota. The three-day artificial insemination (AI) schools will be held June 13, 14 and 15, 2018 at the SDSU Cottonwood Range and Livestock Field Station near Philip (23738 Fairview Road)and September 26, 27 and 28, 2018 in Mitchell at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Mitchell (1800 East Spruce Street).

This first day consists of classroom training pertaining to AI techniques, reproductive-tract anatomy, heat detection, AI equipment and semen handling.

Morning sessions on the following two days will focus on hands-on AI practice techniques. Afternoon classroom topics will include bull selection, EPD, heat synchronization, herd management and nutrition. The clinic ends at approximately 3:00 p.m. the third day.

Registration details

This event is limited to 20 participants. Individuals must reserve their spots. To cover costs, the registration fee is $400. The fee covers the cost of educational materials, supplies, facility, cow use and meals.

Philip: For more information or to register for the school at Cottonwood Range and Livestock Field Station, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at 605-374-4177 or robin.salverson@sdstate.edu.

Recommended Stories For You

Mitchell: For more information or to register for the school in Mitchell, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow Calf Field Specialist at 605-995-7378 or taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension