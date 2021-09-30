SDSU, NDSU Extension to Host Inspired by Annie’s Project ‘Meat Marketing 101’

Brookings, S.D. – South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension is excited to join North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension in offering a collaborative Inspired by Annie’s Project women’s program, titled “Meat Marketing 101.” The program will be held at the Cow Chip Creations event barn in Bowman, North Dakota on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. MT. An optional facility tour at the Bowman Ranch in Rhame will be offered before the program at 3 p.m.

The evening program will include opportunities for discussion and networking, as well as a taste panel of beef and lamb products to sample.

“Over the last year and a half, direct marketing has been a hot topic. By providing an Inspired by Annie’s Project program, which is a primarily woman-focused program, we are hoping participants are able to make connections within the industry that will help them differentiate their product, better connect with consumers, as well as troubleshoot areas of growth for their direct marketing business,” says NDSU Extension Agent Hannah Nordby, who is based in Adams County.

This year organizers hope to reach women who are already experienced in the direct marketing industry, along with any newcomers that are hoping to start marketing meat products to consumers. Industry specialists from both South Dakota and North Dakota will discuss topics, such as consumer preferences, marketing plans, processing and product distribution, while allowing ample time for questions. The program will also feature a discussion panel with producers who are currently direct marketing their own meat products.

“We are excited to offer a great networking opportunity with a knowledgeable panel of specialists, producers and a meat processor to learn, firsthand, what it takes to successfully direct market meat products to consumers,” says Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

The Cow Chip Creations event barn is located at 9202 152nd Ave. SW in Bowman, while the Bowman Ranch is located at 8301 158th Ave. SW near Rhame.

Registration for the workshop is $25, which includes the taste panel supper. Register by contacting Hannah Nordby at 701-567-2735 or Hannah.Nordby@ndsu.edu . An extra fee will be charged for the optional sign creation project with Amanda Njos of Cow Chip Creations.

–SDSU Extension