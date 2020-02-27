SDSU researchers to present research results

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University researchers, graduate students and SDSU Extension experts from the Department of Animal Science and Department of Dairy and Food Science will present a variety of research results at the joint meetings of the American Society of Animal Science Midwest Section and the American Dairy Science Association Midwest Branch in Omaha, Neb., from March 2 – 4, 2020.

“We are very proud of our faculty, post-docs and graduate students who will be representing South Dakota State University at the American Society of Animal Science Midwest Section and American Dairy Science Association Midwest Branch annual meeting,” said Joe Cassady, head of the Department of Animal Science. “Their work addresses important knowledge gaps and the results will lead to improved efficiency of food animal and dairy production.”

Maristela Rovai, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Dairy Specialist, is currently serving as secretary of the Midwest Branch of the American Dairy Science Association.

SDSU researchers, graduate students, post-doctoral researchers and SDSU Extension experts will present the following research:

“Teaching animal handling through classrooms and hands-on experiences” – Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, Maristela Rovai, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Dairy Specialist, and Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist

Beef research:

“Evaluation of variation attributable to lab and technician for measurements of beef carcass traits made using ultrasound” – Bradie Schmidt, graduate student, Michael Gonda, associate professor

“Influence of age of dam on daughter reproductive performance and follicle numbers in beef heifers” – Emmalee Northrop, graduate student, Jerica Rich, graduate student, George Perry, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Management Specialist

“Effect of inclusion rate of silage with or without the presence of alpha-amylase on feedlot performance, carcass characteristics and efficiency measures” – Julie Walker, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, Zachary Smith, assistant professor

“Pooled analysis of six large-pen feedlot studies: Non-coated initial and a non-coated terminal implant compared with a single initial and delayed release implant at arrival in feedlot heifers” – Zachary Smith, assistant professor

“Effects of increasing doses of trenbolone acetate and estradiol on finishing phase growth performance and carcass trait responses in beef steers” – Zachary Smith, assistant professor

“Effects of bedding application on growth performance and carcass traits in finishing beef steers during the winter and spring in eastern South Dakota” – Zachary Smith, assistant professor

Dairy research:

“Effects of steroidal implants on feedlot growth performance, carcass characteristics, and serum and meat estradiol -17 concentrations of Holstein steers” – George Perry, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Management Specialist

“Dairy translational symposium: Dairy management affecting milk quality and subsequent products” – Maristela Rovai, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Dairy Specialist

“Protocols, standard operating procedures and employee training to improve milk safety and quality” – Maristela Rovai, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Dairy Specialist

Swine research:

“Efficiency of SID lysine utilization and maximum SID lysine retention for gilts in early, mid and late gestation” – South Dakota State University: Christian Ramirez-Camba, graduate student, Robert Thaler, professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor; Ron Navales, PIC; James Dunn, Jaroagnetwork; John Htoo, Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH; Caroline Gonzalez-Vega, Evonik; Kevin Touchette, Ralco

“Porcine in vitro digestion and fermentation characteristics of heat and multi-enzyme pretreated whole stillage” – Kevin Jerez Bogota, graduate student, Tofuko Woyengo, assistant professor

“Porcine in vitro digestibility of whole stillage predigested with multi-enzyme during different time periods” – Kevin Jerez Bogota, graduate student, Tofuko Woyengo, assistant professor

“Benefits of increasing amino acid intake in late gestation in prolific sows” – Ron Ball, Feedworks, Lancefield 3435, VIC, Australia; Crystal Levesque, assistant professor, South Dakota State University; D. J. Cadogan, Feedworks, Lancefield 3435, VIC, Australia

“Factors associated with birthing interval and total farrowing duration in sows and gilts within a production setting” – Madison Kovarna, undergraduate student, Jorge Perez-Palencia, post-doctoral research associate, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor

“Considering a large creep pellet as a means to improve suckling and early weaned pig performance” – South Dakota State University: Shannen Mahal, undergraduate student, Jodi Morton, post-doctoral research associate, Jorge Perez-Palencia, post-doctoral research associate, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor; Paul Groenewegen, Masterfeeds

“Dietary protease supplementation on growth performance and postweaning diarrhea of nursery pigs” – Jorge Perez-Palencia, post-doctoral research associate, David Clizer, graduate student, Christian Ramirez-Camba, graduate student, Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor

“Mint oil, yeast cell, and ɣ-tocopherol supplementation in gestation and lactation diets on offspring performance during the post-wean period” – South Dakota State University: Lily Hernandez, graduate student, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor; James Dunn, Joel Wenninghoff, ADM Animal Nutrition

“Mint oil, yeast cell, and ɣ-tocopherol supplementation in gestation and lactation diets on the antioxidant status of the sow and offspring performance during the suckling period” – South Dakota State University: Lily Hernandez, graduate student, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor; James Dunn, Joel Wenninghoff, ADM Animal Nutrition

“Impact of altering Lysine:energy ratio during gestation on offspring post-wean growth performance” – South Dakota State University: Tiffany Bruhn, graduate student, Crystal Levesque, assistant professor; Hyatt Frobose, JYGA Technologies, Inc.

“Growth performance and blood immune parameters of nursery pigs fed canola meal-based diets” – Jinsu Hong, post-doctoral research associate, Joy Scaria, assistant professor, Tofuko Woyengo, assistant professor

