SDSU Southeast Research Farm to Host Extension Symposium at 2022 Dakota Farm Show

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota State University (SDSU) Southeast Research Farm, in collaboration with SDSU Extension, will be hosting an Extension Symposium January 4 and 5, 2022, and exhibitor booth January 4-6, 2022, at the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The SDSU Southeast Research Farm will be located in Booth 247.

“These are all opportunities for farmers to get updates on research of their interest, and to visit directly with researchers at the end of sessions or during break times,” said Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Symposium Schedule:

10:00 a.m. CST – Corn NPK Update by Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist

10:30 a.m. – Corn Disease Review by Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist

11:00 a.m. – Break

11:10 a.m. – Corn Rootworm by Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Entomologist; and Philip Rozeboom, IPM Coordinator

11:30 a.m. – Corn Row Spacing by Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor

1:30 p.m. – Beef Feedlot Research Update by Zach Smith, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Science

1:50 p.m. – Break

2:00 p.m. – Using Rye Grain in the Feedlot by Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Feedlot Management Specialist

2:30 p.m. – Rye for Forage or Grain by Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Symposium Schedule:

9:30 a.m. CST – Dicamba Movement by Rich Zollinger, North Dakota State University Professor Emeritus

10:30 a.m. – Break

10:45 a.m. – Weather Trends by Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist

11:10 a.m. – Soybean Gall Midge Update by Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Entomologist, and Philip Rozeboom, IPM Coordinator

11:35 a.m. – Soybean Double Cropping with Rye by David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist and Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor

12:00 p.m. – Break

1:30 p.m. – High Tunnels for Commercial Vegetable Production in South Dakota by Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist

2:15 p.m. – Break

2:30 p.m. – Water-Bath Canning and Pickling by Tim Schreiner, Master Food Preserver

For more information about the Dakota Farm Show, visit https://dakotafarmshow.com/ . For more information about the Extension Symposium, contact Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor, at 605-563-2989 or peter.sexton@sdstate.edu ; or Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or sara.bauder@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension