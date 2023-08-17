SDSU Students Learn About Agriculture During New Zealand Study Trip

Brookings, S.D. – Seventeen South Dakota State University students in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences recently gained hands-on experience and an in-depth understanding about agriculture in the southern hemisphere during a 16-day study abroad trip to New Zealand. Prior to departure, the students had spent the Spring 2023 semester learning about the country as part of the ABS 482 International Experience – New Zealand course. Julie Walker, Animal Science Professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, and Matthew Diersen, Griffith Chair in Agricultural Finance and SDSU Extension Risk and Business Management Specialist, taught the course and led the travel experience. As a team-mentored course, the students were able to work one-on-one or in small groups with professors who have knowledge about the region and culture they were planning to visit. This trip marked Walker’s fifth time leading students on the learning trip to New Zealand. She says that the trip allows students to see a large portion of the country during the two weeks of the visit. She said students are often surprised to realize that the land mass of New Zealand is about the same size as both Minnesota and Iowa combined. After arriving in Auckland, New Zealand on May 9, the group spent time meeting with farmers, learning more about the island nation’s culture, and touring key sites that would allow them to experience and evaluate the country’s diverse food and agricultural systems.

Some tour stops are described as follows:

Redwood Forest On May 12, the group visited the Redwood Forest. The forest allowed the group to learn about how Europeans introduced redwood trees into New Zealand in the early 20th century.

Homestays

On May 14, the students departed for one of the more unique experiences on their trip. Students visited about the agricultural industry, government, and saw host family operations firsthand.

Tawhai Gotland Stud

On May 16, the group headed to Tawhai Gotland Stud, located outside Hawarden, New Zealand. Their visit was focused on the farmer’s sheep operation consisting of about 1,200 breeding ewes. They gained more information about sheep breeds such as the Gotland sheep that have unique herding behaviors.

Zero Forest Lodge

On May 18, the group headed to Zero Forest Lodge. This small cherry orchard is one of the first commercial farms to become entirely free from fossil fuels. Students observed how electric tractors and equipment are used to complete the work by harvesting the energy through solar panels. This stop focused on educating the students about electricity on the farm and how it can be used to reduce fuel emissions and save money. “I really enjoyed visiting this orchard and learning about all the ways they have implemented to reduce carbon emissions,” said Abigail Shumaker, a senior agricultural business major from Tipton, Iowa. “It was cool to see how the orchard can reduce carbon emissions and still be profitable!”

Doubtful Sound

On May 19, the group headed to their next destination. According to Walker, Doubtful Sound allowed students to see the beautiful nature of New Zealand and re-energize for the rest of the trip. This stop included a three-hour boat ride learning about the creation of New Zealand’s landscape and enjoying birds, waters, and wildlife. “The scenery on this boat ride simply cannot be put into words,” said Kylie Shaw, a senior animal science pre-veterinarian student from White Owl, South Dakota. Walker says the trip is designed to provide as many opportunities as possible during the time abroad. “Many students have not experienced much beyond the Midwest and have limited time and funds to complete a six-month or full-year study abroad program,” said Walker. “This shorter study abroad experience allows students to travel to another country, experience their culture, and learn about their agriculture.”

“Witnessing the students’ excitement when we came across new terrain, different livestock species, pastures, and the people they met was very inspiring to me as a faculty member,” said Diersen.

Students that attend the trip included Mackenzie Burgin from Paris, Illinois; Allan Chute from Aitkin, Minnesota; Katy Davis from Harrisburg, South Dakota; Makenzie Duncan from Fort Collins, Colorado; Brook Geiken from Worthing, Minnesota; Lily Green from Castalia, Ohio; Grant Hamilton from Hitchcock, South Dakota; Grace Kock from Lennox, South Dakota; Tasha Macholan from Linwood, Nebraska; Aubrina Melville from Enterprise, Oregon; Brennen O’Reilly from Wayne, Nebraska; Matthew Pettis from St. Peter, Minnesota; Kallista Roers from Alexandria, Minnesota; Kylie Shaw from White Owl, South Dakota; Abbi Shumaker from Tipton, Iowa; Wesley Siira from Brandon, Minnesota; and Serena White from Brainerd, Minnesota. The New Zealand study abroad trip typically occurs in May, with the next trip planned in May of 2024.