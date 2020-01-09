SDSU to host events educational events re: sheep

Adding a Sheep Enterprise to your Ranch

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Evaluate the Merits to integrating a sheep enterprise into your Ranching operation.

Where: Cottonwood, South Dakota presented by Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

Schedule: Gather at SDSU Cottonwood Field Station, 23720 Fairview Road, Cottonwood, SD

10:00 am -12:00 Commercial Ewe/Lamb production analysis

12:00 – 1:00 pm Lunch sponsored by South Dakota Sheep Growers Association

1:00 – 3:00 pm Practical Considerations and Logistics to integrating sheep into the Ranching Operation

Topics of Discussion include:

• Comparisons between Gross Revenue and Input Costs of Commercial Sheep Production

• Shed Lambing vs Range Lambing Considerations

• Multi-Species grazing potential

• Targeted grazing opportunities

• Infrastructure and equipment requirements

• Marketing – timing and product offerings

RSVP by Monday, Jan. 13 to: Dave Ollila, (605) 569-0224, David.Ollila@sdstate.edu.

SDSU Extension Lambing Season Tour

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Learn the best practices that area producers use for a successful lambing season

Where: Newell, South Dakota

Tour Schedule: Gather at TJ’s Café in Newell, SD

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Lambing Time Management, Health and Nutrition Program

presented by Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

2:30 pm – Travel to Chet Yost Farm 7 miles SE of Newell

3:00 pm – Tour “state of the art” lambing facilities with numerous efficient and labor saving ideas implemented.

5:00 pm – Return to Newell

Tour Details:

• The Yost family will be lambing during the tour. Please practice sound biosecurity by wearing clean clothes and boots.

• “Slipover” plastic boots will be provided

• Tour participants are invited to bring and share examples, descriptions of tools, tips and practices they use during their lambing season.

• This will be a walking tour, please let me know if accommodations are needed.

RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 21 to: Dave Ollila | Sheep Field Specialist: (605) 569-0224, David.Ollila@sdstate.edu

