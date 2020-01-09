SDSU to host events educational events re: sheep
Adding a Sheep Enterprise to your Ranch
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Evaluate the Merits to integrating a sheep enterprise into your Ranching operation.
Where: Cottonwood, South Dakota presented by Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist
Schedule: Gather at SDSU Cottonwood Field Station, 23720 Fairview Road, Cottonwood, SD
10:00 am -12:00 Commercial Ewe/Lamb production analysis
12:00 – 1:00 pm Lunch sponsored by South Dakota Sheep Growers Association
1:00 – 3:00 pm Practical Considerations and Logistics to integrating sheep into the Ranching Operation
Topics of Discussion include:
• Comparisons between Gross Revenue and Input Costs of Commercial Sheep Production
• Shed Lambing vs Range Lambing Considerations
• Multi-Species grazing potential
• Targeted grazing opportunities
• Infrastructure and equipment requirements
• Marketing – timing and product offerings
RSVP by Monday, Jan. 13 to: Dave Ollila, (605) 569-0224, David.Ollila@sdstate.edu.
SDSU Extension Lambing Season Tour
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Learn the best practices that area producers use for a successful lambing season
Where: Newell, South Dakota
Tour Schedule: Gather at TJ’s Café in Newell, SD
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Lambing Time Management, Health and Nutrition Program
presented by Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist
2:30 pm – Travel to Chet Yost Farm 7 miles SE of Newell
3:00 pm – Tour “state of the art” lambing facilities with numerous efficient and labor saving ideas implemented.
5:00 pm – Return to Newell
Tour Details:
• The Yost family will be lambing during the tour. Please practice sound biosecurity by wearing clean clothes and boots.
• “Slipover” plastic boots will be provided
• Tour participants are invited to bring and share examples, descriptions of tools, tips and practices they use during their lambing season.
• This will be a walking tour, please let me know if accommodations are needed.
RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 21 to: Dave Ollila | Sheep Field Specialist: (605) 569-0224, David.Ollila@sdstate.edu
–SDSU Extension