SDSU, UMN Extension to Host Interstate Cattle Feeders Day

Brookings, S.D. – Cattle feeders from South Dakota, Minnesota and northwest Iowa are invited to attend an Interstate Cattle Feeders Day Dec. 7 at the Holiday Inn Express Event Center in Brandon, South Dakota. Sponsored by South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and the University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension, the program will feature several timely topics addressing key feedlot production issues.

Topics and speakers include:

“Re-thinking Forage Use in the Feedlot,” Zachary Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor

“COVID, Drought and Black Swans: What’s Next and What Have We Learned?” Warren Rusche, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist

“Water Requirements and Water Quality in the Feedlot,” John Wagner, Professor, Feedlot Nutrition and Management, Colorado State University

“How Little Distillers Do We Actually Need?” Alfredo DiCostanzo, Professor and UMN Extension Animal Scientist

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. CDT with registration and will conclude around 9 p.m. A beef supper is included with the $30 registration.

To pre-register, please visit the SDSU Extension Events page. For more information, please contact Rusche at Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu or DiCostanzo at Dicos001@umn.edu .

–SDSU Extension