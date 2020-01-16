SDSU’s Southeast Research Farm Annual Meeting on Jan. 28 to Feature Latest Research

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Climate trends for 2020, growing and feeding rye, fallow syndrome and more topics will be discussed at South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm Annual Meeting on Jan. 28 beginning at 12:45 p.m.

“We expect this to be a very good program for farmers in the southeast South Dakota area,” said Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor. “Iowa State University Extension Climatologist Dr. S. Elwynn Taylor is going to give an outlook on weather trends. Then there will be presentations on use and production of hybrid rye based on current research at the Southeast Research Farm. We have high hopes for hybrid rye as it looks very promising. Finally, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist Anthony Bly will share his tips on how to manage soil fertility on ground that went fallow last season.”

The meeting is open to the public and there is no cost or required registration. It will be held at JoDean’s, 2809 Broadway Ave., Yankton, S.D.

Schedule:

12:45 p.m. – Welcome

1:00 p.m. – “Climate Trends for 2020 and Beyond,” Dr. S. Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University Extension Climatologist, Emeritus

2:00 p.m. – “Response to Rye in Cattle Rations,” Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

2:30 p.m. – “Hybrid Rye in the Field,” Peter Sexton and Ben Brockmueller, SDSU Southeast Research Farm

2:50 p.m. – “Fallow Syndrome: What it is and how to manage it,” Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist

3:10 p.m. – Q & A

3:20 p.m. – Conclusion

For more information, contact Peter Sexton or Ruth Stevens at the SDSU Southeast Research Farm at 605-563-2989.

